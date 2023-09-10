COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 77-year-old woman is dead after being stabbed Saturday afternoon in the University District near Ohio State campus.

Police said that officers went to the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue at 3:56 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived and found Emily Foster suffering from a stab wound. Foster was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m.

CPD is investigating this stabbing as a homicide and currently do not know the motive of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-2557.