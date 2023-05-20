COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 31st Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure

was Saturday morning in North Bank Park.

More than 7,500 people gathered and raised over $800,000 for breast cancer research and treatment.

“Being able to be in community with people that have been through what you’ve been through and to share those stories. Community, no matter what your community is, is so vital to feeling good about yourself and having support,” said Lyn Herron, a breast cancer survivor.

Herron also served as the finish line and Hope Lane coordinator for the Columbus Race for the Cure planning committee.

Misty Martin knows about the importance of community: she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in November. As an occupational therapist assistant at North Union Schools in Richwood, Ohio, she turned her diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment into something positive and educational for the students — with a district-wide fundraiser.

“The team that raised the most money was able to cut my hair at school,” Martin said. “We had a pep rally and a kindergarten class won. They cut my hair at school with lots of cheers and lots of chants from everybody in the crowd.”

The students raised nearly $3,500 for Martin’s Race for the Cure team, and she said, also learned a lot in the process.

“I really think it helped them see what I was going through, helped them understand a little bit more why I would show up the next week without any hair,” says Martin.

Both Herron and Martin agree the Columbus Race for the Cure makes a huge difference for breast cancer fighters, survivors and everyone else who attends.

“If you were here today and you came across that finish line, I want you to know we are here to celebrate you,” Herron said. “If nothing else, you can tell cancer that today, it didn’t win. If only for today, cancer didn’t win.”

Although the race is over, fundraising is still goes until June 18th. Donations can be made online here.