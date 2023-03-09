COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The former treasurer of a Columbus K-8 charter school racked up more than $70,000 in fines after failing to disclose tax withholdings to the IRS.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber issued a $70,195 finding of recovery Thursday against Candace Wyant, the former treasurer of A+ Arts Academy, after she missed several required deadlines for the submission of school employees’ quarterly tax withholdings to the IRS and the City of Columbus in 2018 and 2019, according to the auditor’s office.

Wyant, who was employed at the school from August 2018 to July 2020, made late filings to the IRS in six consecutive quarters and to the City of Columbus in five consecutive quarters, which the auditor’s office said resulted in penalties and interest of $55,094 and $15,101, respectively.

Wyant and her bonding company, the Cincinnati Insurance Company, are both liable for the $70,195 fine issued by Faber, according to the auditor’s office.