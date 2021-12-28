COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Frontline healthcare workers at Mount Carmel East will get help after 70 members of the Ohio National Guard arrived on Tuesday for orientation.

Guard members will begin working on Wednesday in non-clinical roles such as patient transport, environmental services, patient safety attendants, stock management and nutrition services, according to a media release from Mount Carmel Health System.

Hospitals expect to deal with a surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly the largest surge so far. Hospital staff and the Ohio National Guard will work together on a crisis surge unit designed to handle more patients, the release explained.