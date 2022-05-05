COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 68-year-old woman was reported missing from the East Side.

Roberta M. Ratliff — who is 5 feet 3 and 170 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair — was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday near East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road, according to a news release Thursday from Columbus police.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, tan sandals and Vera Bradley eyeglasses with a floral pattern, police said.

Anyone with information on Ratliff may contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.