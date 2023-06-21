COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several homeowners in German Village will allow thousands into their homes for the annual Haus und Garten Tour.

In its 62nd year with its theme “Summer of Love,” the area will showcase what the German Village has to offer by showing off renovated homes with different designs and gardens.

The pre-tour is set for Saturday, when guests can preview the homes and gardens that are part of the event on Sunday. The pre-tour will give guests an exclusive look at the homes that won’t be available Sunday. Saturday also features a cocktail party and private dinners for guests who buy the pre-tour, patron or cocktail only tickets.

For Sunday’s tour, residents can walk around and view the homes starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., all while checking out different restaurants and businesses in the German Village area. Tickets for the tour on Sunday are $25 each.



2017 Haus und Garten Tour

Picture from 2018 Haus und Garten Tour

One homeowner, Alejandro Alvarez Correa, is showcasing his home for the first time in this years tour. Alvarez Correa worked on a lot of the restorations himself as he bought the home at the start of the pandemic. The modern home features several pieces of artwork that Alvarez Correa collected from traveling the world.

“It took awhile,” said Alvarez Correa, “It’s a labor of love.”

For this year, there are nine homes that guests can view on the tour. Alvarez Correa said you can expect to see something different in each home you visit.

“You can expect to be really surprised,” said Alvarez Correa. “A lot of homes, you see them from the outside and you see the brick or the wood and sort of feel like they are going to be a little more traditional, but then people’s personalities come through.”

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.