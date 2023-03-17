Columbus police on the scene of a suspicious death on Lockbourne Road Saturday, March 11, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 62-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a “suspicious” fatal shooting on the South Side of Columbus.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Monday confirmed the decedent as Richard M. Carr, who died from his injuries after being shot inside a home on the 1800 block of Lockbourne Road on Saturday, March 11, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police responded to the shooting around 3:45 p.m., and upon arrival to the residence, officers found Carr dead with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., according to police dispatchers.

The circumstances surrounding Carr’s death remain unknown, police said.