COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 614 Restaurant Week is back with more than 150 restaurants showcasing menu favorites and new creations for a discounted price.

This summer’s specials run Monday through Saturday with participating restaurants offering three-course meals ranging from $20 to $50. Guests can request the restaurant week menu when dining in, with many businesses also offering their specials for carryout.

614 Restaurant Week is Monday through Saturday. (Courtesy Photo/614 Media Group)

Specials span restaurants across central Ohio, including Asterisk, Cap City Fine Diner & Bar, Condado Tacos, Fado Irish Pub, High Bank Distillery, Khaab Indian Kitchen & Bar, Mitchell’s Steakhouse, Rusty Bucket, The Pearl, and Worthington Tavern.

Fukuryu Ramen is offering guests a three-course meal for $20, with appetizers including crispy chicken wings, main courses including the Karaage chicken ramen and desserts including the matcha pudding. Dos Hermanos at Easton is offering a meal for $30, including a margarita, queso blanco, street tacos and churros. For $35, guests can visit Marcella’s in the Short North.

On the pricier end, Del Mar SoCal Kitchen is offering a meal for $45 including shrimp bisque and an 8-ounce filet. For $50, The Guild House is offering seasonal soup, gnocchi and poppy torte.

Gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian menu options are also available. View all participating restaurants divided by price point here.

The weeklong event is also partnering with nonprofit organization The Family Mentor Foundation, dedicated to meeting the nutritional needs of children throughout central Ohio. 614 is hosting a giveaway in which each entry equals a $.25 donation to the organization, up to $5,000.

Two giveaway winners will win dinner for two to five Columbus-area restaurants. Then, one winner will win the grand prize, a two-night stay at a luxury treehouse at Hocking Hills Treehouse Cabins. Enter to win here.

In addition, use the hashtags #614RestaurantWeek and #eat614 when posting on social media and 614 will donate an additional $1 to the organization.