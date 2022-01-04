COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Columbus City Schools will either remain in or switch to remote learning Wednesday.

Those schools are:

Eastmoor Academy

Fairmoor Elementary School

Independence High School

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy 7-12

Sherwood Middle School

Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden

The district said a high number of staff absences is the reason for the remote learning.

In addition, Valley Forge Elementary School will remain remote Wednesday due to an ongoing heating outage at the building.

Teachers and staff are expected to report to their buildings as scheduled Wednesday.

Sports practices for the affected middle schools are canceled. High school athletic practices will be held as planned.

Seven schools previously using remote learning will return to in-person instruction Wednesday. Those schools are:

Berwick Alternative PreK-8

Johnson Park Middle School

Ridgeview Middle School

South High 7-12

West Mound Elementary School

Whetstone High School

Yorktown Middle School