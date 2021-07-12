6 Columbus attractions working together to form ‘Museums for All’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting Monday, six Columbus attractions will be working together to make it easier for people to visit with the “Museums for All” program.

The Columbus Museum of Art, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ohio History Center and Ohio Village and the Wexner Center for the Arts launched the Museums for All program in 2020 as part of a nationwide campaign that focuses on removing financial barriers to visiting museums and cultural centers, according to a release from the organizations.

A statment from the organizations reads:

“While admission costs are a barrier, they are not the only factor in why someone chooses not to visit a museum. Columbus Museum of Art, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ohio History Connection and the Wexner Center for the Arts acknowledge that there is more work to be done. Earlier this year, we partnered with the Columbus Foundation to engage in a practice of listening with underserved and underrepresented people. Each of us and our institutions also committed to examine and align operations and resources to support greater access; re-evaluate and re-design programming and re-evaluate and re-design communication practices. Columbus is a diverse city with a rich culture, and launching Museums for All Columbus is the first step in providing an opportunity for people to come together, learn something new and spend quality time with family, friends and our community.”

As part of the program, each organization is providing admission discounts that range from free to $3.45 per person.

Each museum is a little different, so anyone interested in learning more about Museums for All should visit the participating museum’s website:

Columbus Museum of Art, www.columbusmuseum.org/M4A

COSI, https://cosi.org/M4A

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, www.fpconservatory.org/M4A

National Veterans Memorial and Museum, www.nationalvmm.org/M4A

Ohio HIstory Center and Ohio Village, www.ohiohistory.org/M4A

Wexner Center for the Arts, www.wexarts.org/M4A