COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 5G network service is rolling out in Columbus despite airline concerns over launching the new technology close to airports.

Verizon announced Wednesday it launched its 5G Ultra Wideband network across Central Ohio. AT&T and T-Mobile also have Columbus highlighted as part of its newly released 5G network service.

Airlines across the world rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over the ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G networks.

The concern for numerous airports in the United States is the new network’s interference with altimeters, which measures how high a plane is in the sky and is crucial for commercial flight safety at night and in low-visibility.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a list of airports with a 5G buffer where these interferences could be an issue with aircrafts. John Glenn International Airport was not among those listed.