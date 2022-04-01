COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old.

Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The female victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, Columbus police said.

Chubb is expected to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.