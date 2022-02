COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old woman has been missing from Columbus’ west side since Jan. 17, Columbus Division of Police announced Thursday.

Loretta Kay Burhns — who is 4 feet 11 inches, 105 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes — was last seen near Tall Meadows Drive in southwest Columbus, according to police.

Contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2358 or 614-645-4624.