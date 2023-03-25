COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 70,000 customers are without power Saturday afternoon as strong winds blow through the region.
According to the AEP outage tracking map, 62,443 customers are without power, including 12,280 in Franklin County.
Other reported outages, as of 2:55 p.m., are:
- Delaware County: 694
- Knox County: 1,975
- Licking County: 723
- Perry County: 2,156
- Fairfield County: 2,045
- Hocking County: 4,295
- Ross County: 2,454
- Madison County: 617
- Marion County: 455
- Hardin County: 3,333
Additionally, South Central Power is reporting 8,808 customers without power, including 2,800 in Hocking County, 593 in Perry County, and 521 in Pickaway County.