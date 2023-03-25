COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 70,000 customers are without power Saturday afternoon as strong winds blow through the region.

According to the AEP outage tracking map, 62,443 customers are without power, including 12,280 in Franklin County.

Other reported outages, as of 2:55 p.m., are:

Delaware County: 694

Knox County: 1,975

Licking County: 723

Perry County: 2,156

Fairfield County: 2,045

Hocking County: 4,295

Ross County: 2,454

Madison County: 617

Marion County: 455

Hardin County: 3,333

Additionally, South Central Power is reporting 8,808 customers without power, including 2,800 in Hocking County, 593 in Perry County, and 521 in Pickaway County.