COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for community help in locating a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday evening.

Police on Saturday morning put out a notice that Amy Ruggles was last seen Friday at 8:45 p.m. at Canonby Place & Renick Street in South Franklinton. Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on Ruggles’ whereabouts can contact police at 614-645-4545.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police