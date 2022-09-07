COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police.

CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his left leg.

After he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, investigators discovered that another man walked into the bar, shot the 52-year-old, and then left, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.