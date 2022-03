COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man was found dead in west Columbus after being missing for around a month and a half, according to Columbus police.

Police announced that Scott Federer was found dead at the 3900 block of W. Broad St. on Feb. 28.

The coroner’s office confirmed Federer’s identity using fingerprints. According to CPD, Federer was last seen leaving Mt. Carmel East Hospital on Jan. 12.

No further information is known at this time.