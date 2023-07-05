COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Fifty-two shell casings were found at Sawyer Park, east of Downtown, Columbus, where two people were shot early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police they were at Sawyer Park to watch fireworks, near the 400 block of North 20th Street in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, when unexpected gunfire broke out. At the scene officers collected 52 shell casings, but they do not have any suspects or leads as to what led to the shooting.

Officers were called to OSU East Hospital and Nationwide Children’s Hospital where a 27-year-old and 18-year-old were victims of gunshot wounds. The man was in critical condition but expected to survive his injuries. The teenager is in stable condition.

CPD is asking anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit, Detective Gunther at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).