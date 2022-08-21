COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday.

AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 4,571 customers without power as of 4:10 p.m. Most of those customers — 2,719 — are in Franklin County, and 1,134 are in neighboring Madison County.

South Central Power, which provides electric service to areas south and east of Columbus, is reporting 836 customers without power. Most of those — 567 customers — are just south of Mount Sterling in Madison County.

For how to track power outages in your region, click here.