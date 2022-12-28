COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a group of women who are suspected of stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a business on the northwest side of the city.

Police said security footage from Halloween shows five women entering a business in the 3000 block of West Dublin-Granville Road, selecting over $1,200 worth of merchandise, and running out the door without paying.

Columbus police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 614-645-2047.