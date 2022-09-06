COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while another pair was taken to Grant Medical Center and a fifth person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center. All five are in stable condition.

Authorities also noted a man fled on foot with a child from the accident.