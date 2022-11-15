COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week.

Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes.

Two of the suspects distracted the store’s employees as two others acted as lookouts. The fifth suspect then went behind the counter and took money from a deposit bag. When the employees realized what was happening, the suspects ran from the store and into a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2043.

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.