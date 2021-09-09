Months after couple found buried in concrete, five face charges in relation to three deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment on five Columbus men for charges connected to three murders, including those of a couple found buried in concrete at a Hilltop residence earlier this year.

According to Vipal J. Patel, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Larry J. Williams, Jr., 40, Kyle Castle, 29, Jesse Climer, 30, Brian Muncy, 23, and Durone Ellis, 34, were all charged for an alleged narcotics conspiracy in 2018, which led to the murder of three people, including two whose bodies were found two years after the crime.

The indictment includes:

Name AKA Age Crimes Charged Larry J. Williams, Jr. J Streets, J 40 – Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances- Murder related to drug trafficking crime- Robbery- Murder related to crime of violence (3 counts)- Conspiracy to destroy evidence- Murder of a witness (2 counts)- Obstruction of justice- Conspiracy to obstruct justice- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin (2 counts)- Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl- Distribution of cocaine *Kyle Castle *Currently a fugitive 29 – Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances- Murder related to drug trafficking crime- Robbery- Murder related to crime of violence Jesse Climer 30 – Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances- Murder related to drug trafficking crime- Robbery- Murder related to crime of violence Brian Muncy 23 – Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances- Robbery Durone Ellis B, BB 34 – Conspiracy to obstruct justice- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin

Connor Reynolds

Court documents state that on June 27, 2018, Williams, Castle and Climer attempted to rob a home in the 800 block of E. North Broadway of drugs in order to resell them for profit.

According to Patel, during the robbery, Williams murdered Connor Reynolds, 23, of Grove City.

In August 2018, Williams allegedly murdered Henry Watson, 52, of Columbus, to prevent him from providing information regarding Reynolds’s murder to law enforcement, then killed Tera Pennington, 48, of Columbus, to prevent her from serving as a witness to the previous crimes, according to court documents.

Watson and Pennington’s bodies were found buried in a basement and covered in concrete, inside a Hilltop home.

Williams could potentially face the death penalty in this case.