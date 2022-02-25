COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was shot and struck with a metal pipe by two men who stole his money and phone on the city’s east side last Friday, Columbus police said.

The victim was shot in his left leg and sustained several injuries to his head at the 3700 block of E. 5th Ave. around 9 p.m. on Feb. 18, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

After stealing from the victim, the two suspects — one estimated to be 25 to 27 years old and the other to be 30 to 35 years old — ran westbound and drove away in a gray or silver Chevy Suburban with tinted windows, police said.

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Robbery Unit Detective Rob Polta at 614-645-4665 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.







