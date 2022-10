COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman.

Heather Broshar, 45, was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen at Kenny Road and Woody Hayes Drive near the Ohio State University, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Broshar was wearing a dark green camo sweatshirt with pink trim and brown pants. She has brown hair and eyes and is 5’3″.

Police are asking anyone who knows Broshar’s whereabouts to call 614-645-2358.