COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said a suspect arrived at his home looking for someone named Tina. However, the victim said he didn’t know who this person is.

As he was closing the door, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim twice. Police said the victim was treated by medics on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.