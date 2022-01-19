COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police and the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are continuing to look for leads in an investigation of a Dec. 7 triple homicide in southeast Columbus that claimed the lives of two children.

43 days ago, police were called to Kodiak Drive where they found 6-year-old Londynn Wall-Neal, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and 22-year-old Charles Wade shot. All three were later pronounced dead.

Photo of Charles Wade

One week after the homicide occurred, Columbus Police Det. Terry Kelley said the shooting was a planned attack. He added that whoever fired the gunshots knew the two children were inside the car, saying it is unclear if the shooters intended for the children to die, but added it’s clear the shooters didn’t care.

The latest update into the investigation was on Dec. 28 when Columbus police said community tips helped to identify that there are multiple suspects.

Police also announced on Dec. 28 that they identified two separate vehicles that conducted surveillance on the victim’s residence throughout the day of the homicide. The primary vehicle was a 2010 Nissan Altima and the secondary vehicle was a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The investigation remains active with police and Crime Stoppers requesting public assistance with any additional information into the incident.