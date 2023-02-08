COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month.

Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers originally responded at 5:31 p.m. on Jan. 6 to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive after a report of a shooting in the area. Police found Douglas suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730 or contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.