COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police say threated to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant in north Columbus, was in court Thursday.

James Meade II was given a $40,000 bond during an arraignment at the Franklin County Courthouse.

In December, Meade allegedly wrote about the Anheuser-Busch plant off I-270 in northern Columbus, “I hope they got a terrorism insurance plan the day before,” on the social media platform Discord, according to court documents.

The Ohio National Guard confirmed Meade was a member who has been enlisted since 2017.

Meade, of Chesterhill, Ohio, is facing charges of making terroristic threats, and is scheduled to be in court next on April 15.