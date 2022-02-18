COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 40-year-old Columbus man was shot and killed from a gunshot wound Friday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Anthony David Wagner was found lying in a garage on the 100 block of Midland Avenue on the city’s west side.

Columbus Fire Department medics pronounced Wagner dead at 6:28 a.m. According to police, Wagner’s death represents the 13th homicide in Columbus this year.

Columbus police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.