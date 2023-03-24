COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 4-month-old boy who died at a Columbus home in September died from blunt force trauma, according to the Franklin County Coroner.

The coroner’s office released the autopsy report of Aaron M. Thorp on Friday in which it confirmed his cause of death as blunt force injuries to the head. Thorp, who died on Sept. 12 at a house on the 100 block of Johnson Avenue, suffered several skull fractures, the autopsy found.

His manner of death was determined a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

One day after Thorp’s death, 38-year-old Melissa R. Thorp was arrested by the Columbus Division of Police and charged with murder.