COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has named a suspect in a March gas station shooting in the Hilltop that sent one man to the hospital.

Police have charged 32-year-old Michael Johnson with felonious assault and has a warrant out for his arrest after accusing him of shooting a man at a gas station. On March 11, officers went to the Mobil Mart on West Broad Street a little before 1 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. Police arrived and found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but his condition was upgraded to stable. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 614-645-4141.