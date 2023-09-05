COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the man killed Sunday morning in a shooting at an east Columbus bar.

Columbus police say that at 1:40 a.m., special duty officers working near the Lotus Lounge on Channingway Boulevard responded to gunfire. A man, identified Tuesday by police as 31-year-old Shawn Grooms, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:50 a.m.

A second victim from the shooting was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting as it has not been determined what led up to it.

On Tuesday, police said numerous witnesses fled the scene during the initial panic and are asking witnesses to contact police at 614-645-4730.