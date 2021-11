COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of people are out of their homes Friday morning after an early morning fire.

According to firefighters, at about 4:10 a.m., a second alarm fire dispatch was issued at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Kingshill Drive.

About 30 people were evacuated from the complex and COTA buses have been called to keep residents warm.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.