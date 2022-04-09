COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 3-year-old was hit by a bullet overnight Saturday in northeast Columbus after a home was shot at numerous times, per Columbus Police.

CPD says that officers went to the 1900 block of Colin Ct. around 2:30am Saturday to find a home shot up.

Officers found that more than 15 gunshots were fired into the back of the house and that one of the shots struck a three-year-old boy, according to Columbus Police.

The child is in stable condition and is expected to recover after being transported to an area hospital, per police.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-6818 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.