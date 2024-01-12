COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Over $3 million in city funds has been proposed to rehabilitate a bridge at the entrance of Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

Columbus City Council recently introduced legislation to approve a contract with Complete General Construction for $3,642,168 to rehab a bridge along Whittier Street at the park entrance. The bridge crosses over railroad tracks on the city’s South Side, and the proposal comes after a study that began in 2021.

In addition, the sidewalk would be widened into a 10-foot-wide shared used path from Front Street to the existing park path.

Scioto Audubon is a 119-acre Metro Park on the east bank of the Scioto River. Amenities include a trail, dog park and boat ramp.

If approved, construction is set to begin in February.