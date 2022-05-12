COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested three men and charged them in a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of McNaughten Center on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Raquan M. Thomas, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. Thomas was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to court documents, after investigating, on Wednesday, police arrested Willie Mullen, 21, Zacharias Mullen, 19, and Tony Cunningham, 20, and have charged all three with murder, in connection to Thomas’ murder.

The court document states that all three suspects were interviewed separately by police, and all three confessed to the robbery and murder of Thomas.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.