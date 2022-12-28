COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three juvenile male suspects were detained by Columbus Police Department SWAT officers after shots were fired on the eastside of Columbus.

CPD SWAT officers were out at the 4000 block of Elaine Park Drive serving an arrest warrant at around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday night. The arrest warrant was for a juvenile male suspect for a homicide that occured earlier this month, according to officers on scene.

According to Public Informations Sergeant Jeffrey Mooney, the suspect was seen approaching a stolen vehicle with two other juvenile male suspects. CPD officers attempted to take the suspects into custody, when one displayed a firearm.

According to police, an armed confrontation occurred in which a CPD SWAT officer discharged their weapon at least once. No one was injured during this confrontation.

All three suspects were taken into custody and two firearms were recovered. The initial suspect is currently being interviewed by CPD detectives.