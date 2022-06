COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday in downtown Columbus in the Short North neighborhood, according to Columbus Police.

CPD state that the shooting took place on High Street near 2nd Avenue just before 1:00 a.m.

All three victims were transported to Wexner Medical Center with conditions currently unknown, per police.

No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide further updates once they are confirmed.