COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A high-speed police chase overnight ended with three people in custody.

According to police, the pursuit began after a carjacking on the east side of Columbus. The suspects then drove over to the Hilltop area with police, including a Columbus Division of Police helicopter, in pursuit.

Police say the chase reached speeds of upwards of 110 MPH, but stopped in the area of W. Mound Street and S. Ogden Avenue where three people were detained.

Several crashes were reported during the chase, according to police, and an officer and a civilian were taken during one of the crashes at 4th and E. Broad streets. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate.