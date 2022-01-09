COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second week in a row, staffing shortages have forced some Columbus City Schools to switch to remote learning.

On Monday, 3 schools will either remain in or switch to remote learning:

Devonshire Alternative Elementary School

Hilltonia Middle School

Woodward Park Middle School and 6th Grade at Walden

The district said the high number of staff absences at these buildings is the reason for the transition to remote learning.

Teachers and staff members for these schools are expected to report to their school buildings as scheduled. Classes for all other district schools will be held in person as scheduled.

Families in need of a Chromebook computer can pick one up at their school between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Athletic practices and games for the remote middle schools have been canceled for Monday; high school athletic events and practices will be held as planned.

Monday marks the fifth of six school days since the start of the year where some district schools switched to remote learning. On Friday, classes were canceled.

A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools said last week the district monitors 112 buildings districtwide, with school principals and area superintendents collaborating on when to recommend remote learning to the superintendent.