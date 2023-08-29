View a previous report where NBC4 toured the Scioto Peninsula’s Junto hotel in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A multimillion-dollar project along the Scioto River in Columbus is expanding further.

The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) called the project The Peninsula Phase II. It will bring back companies involved in the first portion of the development to bring additional businesses and structures to the location.

One of those businesses, Pins Mechanical Co., will bring out its biggest duckpin bowling alley yet. Its newest location will come in at 40,000 square feet, compared to the 38,000-square-foot Pins and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade location in Easton Town Center.

The plan also includes a grocery store, whose company will be named at a later date. It also will bring several business and residential features:

150,000 square feet of office space

At least 300 new residential units, including a 20-story tower

Another 120-key hotel, operated by the existing “independent lifestyle hotel,” the Junto

A 400-space city-owned parking garage

Scioto Peninsula, looking west. (Courtesy Rendering/Columbus Downtown Development Corporation)

Scioto Peninsula, looking east. (Courtesy Rendering/Columbus Downtown Development Corporation)

Scioto Peninsula, Street Level. (Courtesy Rendering/Columbus Downtown Development Corporation)

Residential. (Courtesy Rendering/Columbus Downtown Development Corporation)

Residential 2 (Courtesy Rendering/Flaherty and Collins Properties)

Office space. (Courtesy Rendering/The Daimler Group)

Hotel 1. (Courtesy Rendering/Rockbridge Capital)

Hotel 2. (Courtesy Rendering/Rockbridge Capital)

The developers originally brought six new buildings onto six acres in downtown Columbus, including the Junto. Thanks to the additional construction, the CDDC anticipates it will bring 1,800 construction jobs and 750 permanent ones once the new businesses are up and running.

The project also calls for expansion on existing emplacements in the peninsula. The Junto, which the developers said has seen a positive response from patrons, will bring additional “hospitality and entertainment components” to the space.

The additional hotel, intending to join under Junto’s management in Peninsula Phase II, will stack on top of the Pins Mechanical location. The bowling alley itself has plans for multiple levels that could include an expansive outdoor space, several bars, and “a few new surprises,” according to the CDDC.

The group of developers, which includes the Daimler Group, Rockbridge Capital and Flaherty & Collins Properties, plans to begin the second phase of construction in late 2024. They project to finish by 2027.