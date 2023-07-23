COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fast-moving but powerful thunderstorms have knocked out power to more than 2,700 AEP customers in Franklin County.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the power provider reports 2,759 customers without power in the county. Additionally, 868 customers in the Mt. Vernon area of Knox County are also reportedly without power.

In total, the company is reporting 3,880 outages out of the 1.5 million customers it services statewide.

The majority of the Franklin County outages are being reported in the Northland section of the city near Forest Park West.

AEP is estimating that power will be restored for most of these customers by 11 p.m., if not sooner, according to the company’s online outage tracker.

