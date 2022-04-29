COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers.

Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Howard was indicted Thursday on two counts of murder, court records state.

She is expected to appear in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.