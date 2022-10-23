COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police.

Just before 8 p.m., Columbus police officers went to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive, just south of Westerville, on the report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound. Dammond was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead just before 9:15 p.m., per police.

CPD state investigators arrested a suspect, Brandarius Agnew, 26, very close to the crime scene. Agnew has been charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Monday morning, per court records.

This was the 116th homicide in Columbus in 2022 as police continue to investigate.