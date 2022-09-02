COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man made his first appearance in court Friday after being accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

After being arrested on Thursday, Paul Harris III, 21, was in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday, where a $250,000 bond was set during his arraignment, according to court documents.

Harris is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man in the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to Columbus police. Just after 3 a.m., police arrived at the scene where they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire pronounced Glover dead at 3:30 a.m. Glover’s death marked the 51st homicide in Columbus this year. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Harris has posted bond, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.