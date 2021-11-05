COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An estimated $25,000 in drugs were taken off the streets and 45 people were arrested Thursday and Friday as part of Operation Unity.

The operation, which took place in the Hilltop and Franklinton neighborhoods of Columbus, spanned from 6 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday, and it brought together Columbus police and community partners to help reduce violent crimes.

Of the 45 arrested, 30 are facing felony charges. Eight firearms that were being carried illegally and five stolen vehicles were recovered.

“I’ve heard from a lot of community leaders on the West Side who were incredibly thankful that the officers were out there doing that,” Police Commander Tim Myers said, “and I’ve heard from a lot of officers who were part of the operation who can’t wait to do it again.”

It was the second Operation Unity effort, after the first concentrated on an area of Columbus’ East Side.