COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Fire has died.

The department announced Tuesday the death of firefighter Kimberly Barton.

“Firefighter Kimberly Barton will be missed,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “She was a mentor and friend to many on the division. She served the residents of Columbus dutifully for over 25 years.”

The division then asked the public to keep Barton’s family and friends in their thoughts.