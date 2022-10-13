COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being shot twice on W. Broad Street on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Broad St. around 7:41 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the victim, 25, sitting outside an apartment door and suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and torso.

Witnesses at the scene said there had been an argument between the victim and the unknown suspect, police said. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot them twice.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were rushed into surgery. Police said the victim is expected to survive.