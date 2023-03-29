COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old who pleaded guilty to robbing more than a dozen gas stations or convenience stores in 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

A statement Wednesday from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said that Raylin Jarrett was sentenced to 13 years in prison for 13 counts of robbery, including an aggravated robbery in Whitehall two years ago.

On March 31, 2021, Jarrett was one of two people who allegedly robbed a Speedway gas station store on Hamilton Road, taking cash and a customer’s phone. Police then discovered that 12 more robberies between June and August 2021 that had similarities to the Speedway robbery.

All 12 of those robberies were at convenience stores or gas stations, with witnesses describing the suspect wearing similar clothes to that of Jarrett’s. On Aug. 2, a Columbus police officer made an unrelated traffic stop where Jarrett was the front seat passenger. When searching the vehicle, the officer found clothes matching witness accounts and surveillance camera footage.

Jarrett was arrested and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification and 12 counts of robbery.